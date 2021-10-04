Football Fans Cringe at Video of Married Urban Meyer Getting Grinded On ‘Like A Playboy Fool’ By Another Woman

Urban Meyer is used to seeing his name surface in the news for allegations of flirting with others even though he’s already spoken for.

Usually, it’s for flirting with other football teams while he’s already under contract, but recently, the famed football coach was purportedly caught getting uncomfortably grinded on by a young woman at his Ohio bar, while his wife was home with the grandkids.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

Meyer’s foray into the NFL by way of the Jacksonville Jaguars has not been ideal. With his team sitting at 0-4 and continuing to be a laughing stock in the league, Meyer isn’t doing much to help the cause. Either the football coach doesn’t mind the losing, or he found a unique way of coping with his defeated sorrows.

The video was reportedly captured last week, after the Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. With Meyer in his home state of Ohio for the game, the 57-year-old football coach decided to go out and release some steam on Friday.

Meyer’s wife of 35-years didn’t seem to mind that her husband went out, tweeting that it was “deserved,” but whether she condoned his dancing remains less clear. As you can see in the photo she quote-tweeted, Meyer’s outfit matches that of the person getting grinded on in the video above, sparking football fans to question whether his family first narrative is just a sham.

My face earlier today when I saw the Urban Meyer video. pic.twitter.com/hLBjjgYlzN — Kyle Logan WALB (@KyleLWALB) October 4, 2021

#Gators Dan Mullen after seeing the Urban Meyer video pic.twitter.com/Mg0d9TNk18 — Chris Fischer (@ChrisFischer07) October 3, 2021

Urban Meyer birthday party impression pic.twitter.com/xh7Q8VDwje — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 4, 2021

Ravens were grinding the Broncos down harder than that girl on Urban Meyer… — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 4, 2021

We live in a world where Kliff Kingsbury is undefeated and the head coach of maybe the best team in football and Urban Meyer is winless, hammered and acting the playboy fool at the club. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) October 3, 2021

Urban Meyer whispering in that young girl’s ear 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cl1BIuptla — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) October 3, 2021

Urban Meyer watching that viral video going around pic.twitter.com/rK1e0kvnF9 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) October 3, 2021

Tough look for former professor of ‘Character And Leadership’ class at AN Ohio State University 🤭 https://t.co/YNtfWGdCgW — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 3, 2021

Urban Meyer knows who to turn to in his time of crisis… pic.twitter.com/wokXOkVRvY — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 3, 2021

