Fox News’ Will Cain doesn’t agree with the NBA suspending Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for waving a gun on camera again.

The video surfaced online Sunday just a few hours before Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In it, Morant can be seen in a car dancing to a song with a friend. The friend pans the camera back to himself; and when he pans back to Morant, the Grizzlies star appears to suddenly have have a gun in his hand. The friend immediately pans away.

Shortly after the video went viral, the NBA announced Morant was suspended pending a league review.

Considering the circumstances, however, Cain doesn’t understand why the league felt the need to suspend him again.

“Explain to me something,” Cain said on Twitter. “Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it’s still legal? It may be stupid, but I don’t know what he’s done to be suspended.”

Two months ago, Morant was suspended for eight games after he recorded himself holding a gun in a Denver nightclub. The team had just played the Denver Nuggets. Making matters worse was the realization that if it was his weapon, that would imply he brought it with him on the team plane from Memphis.

The second incident, on the other hand, is different. The Grizzlies’ season is over and Morant was hanging out with a friend back home in Memphis. If it was a gun, there’s a chance Morant was legally in possession of it. A crime may not have been committed, but Morant’s recent history complicates the matter.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Morant’s suspension next season could be “lengthy.”

