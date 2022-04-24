Legendary New York Yankees announcer John Sterling bashed the team’s fans for throwing debris on the field after a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

The incident happened Saturday at Yankee Stadium after the home team defeated the visiting Guardians 5-4 on a Gleyber Torres base hit. Fans in the right field bleachers celebrated by throwing beer bottles and other debris on the field, directed right at the opposing players.

After wrapping up his traditionally exuberant call of the victory (“Ballgame over! Yankees win! Thuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuh Yankees win!”), Sterling saw the debris being thrown, and lashed out.

“That ruins what would be a great Yankee comeback!” Sterling said. “And the Yankees have run out there, telling the fans, ‘stop throwing things!’” I think that’s disgraceful! That’s disgraceful! That’s not Yankee Stadium! Those aren’t Yankee fans! Hooligans!”

Michael Kay, the team’s longtime TV announcer, reacted similarly during the broadcast on the YES Network.

“That’s an awful look!” Kay said. “This is a celebratory moment for the Yankees, and the fans just starting to pelt the Guardian outfielders.”

