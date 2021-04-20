Late Late Show host James Corden delivered an explanation — and a painful lament — of the decision by a dozen of the world’s top soccer clubs to form a new competition dubbed the “Super League.”

The exclusive league is a sort of modern soccer cocktail: part Champion’s League (a European tournament that already exists), part thinly veiled attempt by the insatiably greedy owners of these clubs to turn the billions they rake in from the highly profitable sport into more billions.

The proposed Super League participants include Manchester United — a legendary club now owned by the Glazers, a American family whose greed and contempt for fans knows no bounds — Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan and A.C. Milan.

“This decision is monumental. And I’m heartbroken by it,” Corden said on the Late Late Show Monday night. “I’m heartbroken because the owners of these teams have displayed the worst kind of greed I’ve ever seen in sport.”

“Football is a working class game,” Corden said, decrying the recent trend of billionaires buying up soccer clubs like they’re jet skis. Those owners, Corden said, “look at the historical fan bases of every single club with disdain.”

He pointed out that Leicester City, a long-shot team that won the Premier League in 2016 after a sensational season, was not invited to join the Super League despite boasting more success than other, richer London clubs.

“If this happens — and unfortunately I really do think it will — I don’t want to be overly dramatic but I do think it’s the end of the sport that we love. It truly is.”

“Don’t forget the people who did this,” Corden continued. “Don’t ever forget that it was them, those owners, they took something so pure, and so beautiful, and they beat the love and joy out of it, and they did it for money. They just did it for money and it’s disgusting.”

Watch above, via CBS.

