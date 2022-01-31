Joe Burrow Not So Humbly Boasts About His Diamond Necklace: ‘I Make Too Much Money to Have Fake Ones’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t have much to be humble about after punching his team’s ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Following a 27-24 overtime win, Burrow was asked a couple of questions about his not-so-subtle JB9 necklace that he wore before and after the Bengals AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. One of them being about its authenticity, considering the number of diamonds that were decorating the necklace. And Burrow didn’t hold back as he not so humbly bragged about his chain.

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said of the diamonds. “I make too much money to have fake ones, so, these are real.”

After walking into Kanas City to knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the 25-year-old Burrow earned the right to gloat a bit. Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback converted 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime win.

Burrow was selected first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed a four-year $36.1 million contract with the organization. After leading Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 in just his second season with the team, Burrow is certainly on track to land a contract closer to $300 million in the near future, which would give him the ability to buy many more necklaces.

