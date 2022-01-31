WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Assist Ashanti’s Mic Trouble with Powerful Rendition of National Anthem

Playing the national anthem before sporting events can become a point of contention, but Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs fans used it to create a great moment before the AFC Championship game.

Grammy Award winner Ashanti was at Arrowhead Stadium to sing the Star-Spangled Banner before the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals playoff game. To no fault of her own, fans didn’t get to hear her best version of the national anthem because of technical difficulties.

Throughout the performance, Ashanti’s microphone was cutting in and out, which was noticed on the CBS broadcast and at the stadium. But Chiefs fans were there to assist and provide Ashanti with backup vocals. The technical difficulties created an unexpected, beautiful moment as Chiefs fans teamed up with Ashanti for a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

Last week, Chiefs fans made headlines for donating nearly $500,000 to a Buffalo children’s hospital in honor of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who played great in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, failed to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Unfortunately for Kansas City fans, their humanity wasn’t rewarded with a win Sunday afternoon, as the Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime on the heels of a late interception thrown by Patrick Mahomes.

Watch above via CBS

