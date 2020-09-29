comScore

JUST IN: Tennessee Titans Hit With Covid Outbreak, NFL Suspends Team’s In-Person Activities

By Joe DePaoloSep 29th, 2020, 11:00 am

Thanks largely to its timing, the coronavirus has not impacted football as it has other sports — as the pandemic hit during the winter, just as the NFL began its offseason. Now, though, the league is facing a serious test, as one of its teams has suffered an outbreak.

According to an NFL statement, eight members of the Tennessee Titans organization — including three players — have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the NFL has suspended in-person activities for the Titans as well as the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Titans facility is being shut down until Saturday — which would seem to place the team’s game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in serious jeopardy of not taking place as scheduled.

Positives have been scant throughout the league over the course of training camp, and the first several weeks of the regular season. The league conducts Covid-19 tests players, coaches, and key personnel daily, except on game day. Through the first three weeks of the season, all games have been played as scheduled.

