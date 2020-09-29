JUST IN: Tennessee Titans Hit With Covid Outbreak, NFL Suspends Team’s In-Person Activities

Thanks largely to its timing, the coronavirus has not impacted football as it has other sports — as the pandemic hit during the winter, just as the NFL began its offseason. Now, though, the league is facing a serious test, as one of its teams has suffered an outbreak.

According to an NFL statement, eight members of the Tennessee Titans organization — including three players — have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the NFL has suspended in-person activities for the Titans as well as the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday.

A statement from the NFL on the #Titans COVID-19 situation, along with a #Vikings update: pic.twitter.com/6sgYhemxm4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2020

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Titans facility is being shut down until Saturday — which would seem to place the team’s game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in serious jeopardy of not taking place as scheduled.

A league source just texted me: “We are shutting Tennessee down until Saturday”

That means no Titans coaches or players can be in the building. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

Positives have been scant throughout the league over the course of training camp, and the first several weeks of the regular season. The league conducts Covid-19 tests players, coaches, and key personnel daily, except on game day. Through the first three weeks of the season, all games have been played as scheduled.

