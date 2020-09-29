Joe Biden Opens 10-Point Lead in New Pennsylvania Poll on Eve of First Debate

A new ABC News poll of Pennsylvania voters shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a 10 point lead over President Donald Trump on the eve of the first debate.

The poll shows Biden leading Trump among registered voters, 54% to 44%, and that he has support from college-educated white people and moderate suburban women in the crucial swing state. It also shows that 60 percent of registered voters in the state believe that the economy is hurting, while 62 percent are scared of catching the coronavirus, and 54 percent support the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice. All results ultimately aid Biden, as he has vocally supported peaceful protests and has often ridiculed the president’s coronavirus response.

In other bad news for Trump, his overall approval rating in Pennsylvania has dropped, as 43 percent approve while 55 percent disapprove of his presidency following his first term. In terms of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, only 42 percent approve while 57 percent disapprove.

Likely voters also support Biden over Trump by 54 to 45 percent, while 8 percent of the president’s 2016 voters now back his challenger.

A USA Today national poll also shows Biden ahead of Trump by seven-points, as Biden leads with 50.1 percent over Trump’s 42.9 percent. Biden is also leading in most swing states ahead of the first debate, with Trump holding slim leads of 1.2 points in Georgia and 2.7 points in Texas.

