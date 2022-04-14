Legendary New York Yankees announcer John Sterling launched into his signature home run call on Wednesday night, but it turned out to be a massive swing and a miss.

The hilarious gaffe took place during the 8th inning of the Bronx Bombers’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays. With a runner on first, and the Yanks trailing 6-4, slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering fly ball to left centerfield.

Sterling was convinced — absolutely convinced — that Stanton had just hit the game-tying homer. And so the 83-year-old announcer broke out the home run call which has delighted Yankees fans since 1989.

“It is high!” Sterling belted out, his voice rising. “It is far! It is gone!”

The only problem? It wasn’t that far.

And it didn’t go.

It is high! It is far! It is gone!! but caught. pic.twitter.com/d8APN8XIVQ — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) April 14, 2022

Two full seconds elapsed before Sterling realized his mistake.

“But caught,” he said softly.

Ouch.

“Boy, I thought that was gone,” Sterling said grimly, after the gaffe.

Sterling’s blown calls have grown more frequent in recent years, but they are a true staple of his oeuvre. If you’re interested in listening to an accurately-described baseball game, John Sterling is not your man. But if you just want to be entertained? Few are better than the great Sterling — even, and especially when he gets the action spectacularly wrong.

Watch above via the Yes Network, and listen via the Yankees radio network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com