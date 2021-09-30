Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, announced Dr. Dre on Twitter on Thursday.

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

Super Bowl LVI will be at SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles. The arena, which is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, was opened in September 2020.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

