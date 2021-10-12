NFL Reporter tells Dan Abrams Jon Gruden’s Offensive Emails Were Leaked by the League: They ‘Wanted This Out There’

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after offensive emails were uncovered and Dan Abrams is determined to find out how the damning evidence was released.

Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio joined SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show Tuesday afternoon and shared his belief that the emails were leaked by the NFL.

Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported Gruden used a racial trope to describe NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen. After briefly surviving the racist remark to coach another week in the NFL, The New York Times released more evidence of offensive emails written by Gruden between 2011 and 2018.

“This is the kind of thing that makes reporters antsy and angry and it’s never stopped me in 20 years of doing it so I’m gonna go ahead and do it,” Florio said. “The NFL, I believe, wanted this out there. The NFL wanted this to be known so they handpicked Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal for the first email that was dropped on Friday.”

“I think it was deliberately leaked by the league and when Jon Gruden didn’t resign and wasn’t fired over the weekend…they started leaking more,” Florio added. “And I think they were going to keep leaking it until the owner of the league fired Gruden or Gruden walked away.”

Ultimately, Gruden walked away after the second email release. The evidence was uncovered as more than 650,000 emails were reviewed to investigate the alleged toxic workplace environment of the Washington Football Team, but Gruden finds himself bearing the brunt of that probe. According to Florio, the league was motivated to kick Gruden out of the NFL.

“I believe they just don’t like him,” Florio told Abrams. “He’s been a constant irritant for the NFL, he has fought back against efforts to make the game safer…to reduce concussions, to reduce practice time.”

“I don’t know why it took three months,” Florio said considering the league learned of Gruden’s emails over the summer.

One explanation Florio offered as to why the NFL may have begun leaking Gruden’s emails last week was that it coincided with the Players Association vote on DeMaurice Smith to retain his final term as executive director.

Smith was the subject of a racial stereotype used by Gruden in the first email leak last week. The NFLPA voted to retain Smith, a decision the league preferred rather than having to build a relationship with a new executive director.

Listen above via The Dan Abrams Show

