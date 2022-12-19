‘One of the DUMBEST Teams I’ve Ever Seen!’ Patriots Radio Announcer Goes OFF After Bizarre Ending To Game

New England Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak blasted the team after an unprecedented turnover at the end of regulation resulted in a loss for the Patriots.

With the score tied at 24 in Sunday’s game, the Patriots looked as if they were headed to overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. The Patriots had three seconds left before the end of regulation and decided to hand the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson ran through the defense and pitched the ball to teammate Jacobi Meyers. Meyers ran backward and threw the ball into the middle of the field that Raiders’ defensive lineman Chandler Jones intercepted.

Jones took the ball, landed a stiff arm on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and ran 48 yards for a touchdown as time expired, and the Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24.

The Patriots’ radio broadcast team was in disbelief at what happened. As play-by-play announcer Bob Socci called Jones’ march into the endzone, a disgusted Zolak could be heard in the call’s background.

“Unreal! Touchdown, Raiders!” Socci shouted.

“Good night,” a disappointed Zolak said. “This might be one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen!”

Zolak, who was a quarterback in the NFL for eight seasons, became the color analyst for the Patriots’ radio broadcasts before the start of the 2012 NFL season.

He was on the call for three of Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl victories, and now Zolak sounds like he does not want to be there after he had to sit in Las Vegas to watch a Patriots team lose a game by essentially giving the ball to the Raiders.

Listen above via The Patriots Radio Network on 98.5, The Sports Hub.

