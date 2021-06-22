Philadelphia Sports Radio Host Loses His Mind Over the 76ers’ Brutal Playoff Loss: ‘You’re A**! YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED!’

There are a lot of appropriate adjectives used to describe Philadelphia sports fans. Passionate is one of the more kind-hearted and accurate descriptions of the fanbase often known for booing Santa Claus.

Just as their fans are passionate, many of the city’s local sports radio hosts are equally fervent. One of the more fanatical hosts remains Anthony Gargano, also known as The Cuz, who hosts a midday show on 97.5 The Fanatic. Gargano was at his best this week, reacting to the Philadelphia 76ers, who disappointed fans with their performance in the NBA Playoffs.

Not only were the Sixers knocked out in a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but in the series Philadelphia’s basketball team blew separate leads of 18 and 26 points. Their head coach, Doc Rivers has a history of brutal playoff collapses and their cornerstone point guard, Ben Simmons seemed petrified of shooting the basketball.

Naturally, Philly sports fans were incensed by the loss, and Gargano fully embodied their anger.

Let’s check in with sports-talk radio in Philly to see how they are handling the crushing defeat in game 7 last night. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2ncD42Kq2O — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 22, 2021

“Absolutely pathetic!!” Gargano yelled as he focused his rant on Rivers. “His body language, AHHHHH. Everything, slumping in the chair, can you give off worse body language to a team that ALREADY lacks confidence? YOU”RE THE COACH!”

“You can’t design one play?” the enthusiastic sports radio host said as he continued to rip Rivers. “One frickin’ play? Yo dude, you’ve been in this league for 100 years. You can’t design anything, you can’t draw up a stick figure TO GET A BUCKET WHEN YOU NEED ONE!!!”

Last season, the 76ers were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. But don’t try to tell Gargano making it to the second round this season was any sort of accomplishment.

“You’re ASS!” The Cuz said, responding to any defense of the Sixers. “You SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF! YOU SHOULD BE EMBARASSED! You didn’t accomplish anything except failure!”

