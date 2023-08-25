Spanish Soccer Federation President Won’t Resign After Kissing Player on the Lips at World Cup — Claims ‘False Feminists’ Are Behind Uproar

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation is under fire for kissing one of the country’s soccer players on the lips in celebration of their Women’s World Cup victory.

Despite calls for his resignation for the sudden — and reportedly nonconsensual — act, Luis Rubiales has insisted he’ll do no such thing.

During championship celebrations, members of the federation lined up to congratulate the players. Rubiales hugged Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the cheek. He then kissed her on the lips before she continued down the line.

In response to the outrage, the federation held an emergency assembly to determine its course of action. There, Rubiales reportedly said, “I won’t resign,” four times. He also labeled the calls for his resignation a “witch hunt” carried out by “false feminists.”

Rubiales claimed the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. The federation also released a statement quoting Hermoso as saying it was “a totally spontaneous mutual gesture.”

It is now believed, however, that these words did not come from the player.

Hermoso later released a joint statement with the soccer union FUTPRO.

“FUTPRO rejects any attitude or conduct that violates the rights of soccer players,” the union said, “and from the union we are working so that acts like the ones we have seen never go unpunished, are sanctioned and the pertinent measures are adopted to protect soccer players from actions that we believe are unacceptable.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com