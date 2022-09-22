Stephen A. Smith Blames Outrage Over Celtics Coach Alleged Staffer Affair on Race: ‘Plenty of White Folk Doing The Same Thing’

Stephen A. Smith blames the outrage over Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka‘s alleged affair with a staffer on racial prejudice.

On ESPN’s First Take, Smith went on a tirade about Udoka’s job status and why the Boston Celtics head coach might be suspended according to ESPN reports. Smith brought race into the discussion.

“I’m going to take it a step further, I don’t appreciate that being done to a brother,” Smith said. “Because I got news for you America, there’s plenty of white folks in professional sports that’s doing their thing and I say that not complimentary.”

Smith argued that Udoka should either be fired or not suspended at all.

“The bottom line is, you either make a decision to keep him or let him go,” Smith added. “The details leaking, the details out, I don’t appreciate that.”

Udoka is under investigation by the Celtics for violating the team’s guidelines for having a consensual affair with a team staffer.

“He made a decision as an adult, with the woman who works in the organization, who is also an adult,” Smith continued. “They had a consensual relationship, according to the reports.”

Udoka’s status for this season is up in the air as the Celtics will reportedly make a decision on this future as early as Thursday.

Watch above via ESPN.

