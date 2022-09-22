‘Racist Ass S**t!’ Student Arrested For Kicking Projector During Benny Johnson Meme Presentation

A student was arrested after kicking a projector during a presentation on memes by pro-Trump activist and Newsmax host Benny Johnson.

At a TPUSA chapter event on Tuesday at the University of Iowa, Johnson, an alum of the university, showed a meme video of then-candidate Kamala Harris astonished by her campaign bus, which is shown in the meme as a Border Patrol bus with a mariachi singer. As vice president, Harris has been tasked by President Joe Biden with handling migration along the Southern Border.

A video of the presentation taken by an attendee showed another student, identified by The Daily Iowan as Travell Wright, walking up to the front of the room and kicking the projector. As he leaves, he shouts “Racist ass shit! Fuck you! Swear to fucking God.”

🚨BREAKING: I was Giving a speech about MEMES at the University of Iowa tonight with @TPUSA. A Kamala Harris Meme TRIGGERED the violent LIBS so bad they ATTACKED the *projector* and SMASHED IT to pieces. I told you: The Left Can’t Meme pic.twitter.com/nTwm6ijnV3 — Benny Johnson | Meme-Attack Survivor ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏻 (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2022

In a statement posted to Twitter, Johnson said:

We often say The LEFT CAN’T MEME. Tonight we proved it. I was giving a peaceful speech to the University of Iowa Turning Point USA chapter about memes this evening. During our presentation we played a harmless meme of Kamala Harris welcoming a bus full of migrants, set to tasteful mariachi music. That is when a low-T leftist strung-out on pure soy snapped into a violent rage. I watched dispassionately as the libs last drop of testosterone evaporated in an unprovoked kick-attack on an innocent projector. That projector’s crime? Playing memes. Thankfully, no one was hurt by the domestic terrorist attack other than an innocent Panasonic Projector. RIP.

Wright was arrested by University of Iowa Police Department and charged with disturbing lawful assembly, disorderly conduct, and fifth-degree criminal mischief, according to The Daily Iowan.

In a statement, the University of Iowa told The Daily Iowan that “registered student organizations and their activities are protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.”

