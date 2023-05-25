Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer was disqualified from the Lyon Open on Wednesday for his explosive meltdown toward an umpire.

In the first set of his second-round matchup against French player Arthur Fils, Ymer attempted to protest a point he lost because he felt the return from Fils was out of bounds. The umpire informed him that he can’t check the mark because Ymer continued to play.

“I’ve never witnessed that a ref says, ‘I’m not gonna go down and check a mark,'” Ymer was heard saying on the broadcast.

Upon closer inspection, the ball did appear to be beyond the singles sideline. Still, the umpire elected not to review it.

Closer look at the controversial point between Ymer and Fils Looks close enough to be looked at. I’ve seen many more that have been looked at and they weren’t remotely close as this pic.twitter.com/RzbzUN8yX5 — Vee play a tournament era (@VenusGauff) May 24, 2023

Ymer would eventually go on to lose that 11th game of the first set. After dropping that game, he smashed his racket against the umpire’s chair, stared at the umpire, and returned to his bench. The announcer immediately predicted that Ymer would be disqualified.

“He’s gonna be gone here,” the announcer said. “I bet this is done. You can’t do that.”

The umpire and another official had a brief discussion about the incident. Then, that same official walked over to Ymer to inform him that he’d be disqualified from the match. What the official said was inaudible, but Ymer can be heard saying, “Hundred percent,” in response to what he’s saying.

After talking to the official, Ymer walked up to Fils, shook his hand, and went on his way.

Watch above via Tennis TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com