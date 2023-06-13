Nikola Jokic was elated Monday night for a different reason.

While the rest of the Denver Nuggets organization was celebrating the fact that the team had just won its first-ever NBA championship, Jokic just seemed relieved to finally be going back home to Serbia.

He got that point across in a handful of clips that have now gone viral.

During the post-game interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, he was asked how it feels to finally be an NBA champion. His mind was elsewhere.

“It’s good, it’s good,” he responded. “But the job is done. We can go home now.”

“The job is done, we can go home now.” 😅 Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets complete the mission of bringing the 2022-23 NBA Championship to Denver! pic.twitter.com/Af9nOROEfz — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

When the players made their way back to the locker room to start showering themselves in champagne, was — unsurprisingly — less than thrilled by the festivities. He sprayed champagne for about half a second before appearing to get bored by the tradition.

Cmon man lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/Myebr2PFw3 — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) June 13, 2023

At the post-game press conference, his priorities hadn’t changed. The Finals MVP was stunned upon learning that the championship parade was on Thursday.

“No…” he said after finding out. “I need to go home.”

Jokic asked if he’s looking forward to a parade

*looks to PR*

“when is parade?”

“Thursday”

No… I need to go home” pic.twitter.com/N5HGts3ZxB — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 13, 2023

It’s safe to assume Jokic was eager to return home to his horses. He famously accepted an MVP award while he was at his stable.

Never forget when Jokić accepted his MVP award at his horse stable in Serbia 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/jaFSCLLKaO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2023

