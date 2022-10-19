Tua Tagovailoa Speaks Out For First Time Since Concussion: ‘After I Got Tackled I Don’t Remember Much’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media for the first time since he suffered a scary concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa sustained the concussion after he was thrown to the ground on a sack by a Bengals defensive lineman. After Tagovailoa was on the ground, his hands locked into a fencing reflex. He was carted off the field on a stretcher and was sent to a local hospital. He was cleared to fly home with the team that night.

Tagovailoa appeared to have suffered a head injury four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills. However, the Dolphins ruled it a back injury.

Tagovailoa spoke Wednesday after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. A reporter was asked if he was scared after the hit occurred.

“I wouldn’t say it was scary for me at the time,” Tagovailoa said. “There was a point there I was unconscious, so I couldn’t really tell what was going on. When I did come to and kinda realize what was going on, what was happening, I didn’t think of anything long-term or short-term. I was just wondering what happened.”

Tagovailoa was questioned if he remembered anything from that night.

“I remember the entire night up until the point where I got tackled,” Tagovailoa added. “After I got tackled, I don’t remember much from there. Getting carted off, I don’t remember that, but I do remember things that were going on when I was in the ambulance and then when I arrived at the hospital.”

The Dolphins are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, and Tagovailoa had prepared to play in the game after he cleared the concussion protocol.

Watch above via the Miami Dolphins.

