Football fans are calling out the NFL after a prominent quarterback was allowed to return to action following a scary hit to the head.

During the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, Miami signal caller Tua Tagovailoa took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa was knocked backwards, and his head slammed violently against the turf, as a result of the hit. The Dolphins quarterback then tried to get up, but immediately stumbled back down, and appeared to be clearly shaken up.

“Oh, he’s woozy,” CBS announcer Kevin Harlan said, describing the frightening moment. Then, after Tagovailoa stumbled back down, Harlan exclaimed, “Oh my goodness!”

Tagovailoa was removed from the game for the remainder of the second quarter. But stunningly, the Dolphins quarterback returned to action after the halftime break.

The NFL’s handling of players who appear to be concussed has come under heavy scrutiny in the years following its landmark $765 million settlement with retired players. The league instituted a concussion protocol, which all players must pass before returning to the field.

Here’s the concussion checklist that Tua Tagovailoa had to pass in order to return to play pic.twitter.com/xljfA3VaWH — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 25, 2022

Fans were puzzled as to how Tagovailoa could have possibly passed his examination. The league came under fire from observers on social media for allowing the Dolphins quarterback to return:

This Tua?? He’s returning to the game??? After this??? NFL, what are we even doing? pic.twitter.com/UURjFZ90LX — Kate Magdziuk (@FFballblast) September 25, 2022

Tua being back in feels gross. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) September 25, 2022

I’m not Dr. Axe but how in the world did Tua pass that concussion protocol? — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) September 25, 2022

Tua has returned to the game in the second half after this… uhhhhh🧐 pic.twitter.com/v2qocG5uQB — Bussin’ With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 25, 2022

Why does the NFL even have a concussion protocol? No way Tua cleared an honest evaluation… — Gogi Gupta (@gogigupta) September 25, 2022

Tua being back in the game after how wobbly he was doesn’t sit right. — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) September 25, 2022

How did Tua clear concussion protocol after leaving the field like Mankind in 1998? — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) September 25, 2022

Wait a second, how in the hell is Tua back in this game. He literally collapsed to the ground after getting up from his head slamming on the turf. Player safety? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) September 25, 2022

Herbert playing and Tua back in the game? Oh, so we don’t even hide that we don’t care about these people this year… — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) September 25, 2022

No way y’all trying to protect players but Tua back in the game

pic.twitter.com/RUFKkw0St1 — Travis Johnson (@trapj99) September 25, 2022

I can’t believe anyone allowed Tua back in the game. https://t.co/CEmlfPVBvz — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 25, 2022

NFL Network correspondent Ian Rapoport reports that Tagovailoa had actually hurt his back earlier in the game, and it was that injury — not a blow to the head — which caused his to stumble.

My understanding of the Tua Tagovailoa situation: He tweaked his back in the 1st quarter on a sneak and didn’t miss time. After the Matt Milano hit, his back locked up — leading to him wobbling. Into the locker room for a full concussion check. Fully cleared. Now on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

But numerous observers were highly skeptical, to say the least:

I often collapse after falling and hitting my head because my back locks up. https://t.co/WGlqmA87BZ — Paul Hosford (@PTHosford) September 25, 2022

You don’t subtly shake your head when your back tightens up, you do it when you get your bell rung.. #Tua #FinsUp https://t.co/w3yoeECqME pic.twitter.com/9OHDt5IIWb — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 25, 2022

