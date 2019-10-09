You may have found yourself staring at Twitter’s trending topics this morning without the faintest idea what a “Vardy Party” — or even a “Rooney” — is. For Brits, however, these words marked the clear start of a war between two of England’s most attention-hungry football wives, or WAGs as they’re known commonly in the United Kingdom.

The online battle was started between celebrity footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen Rooney and fellow England player Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah Vardy, Wednesday, after the former accused the latter of selling her private stories to the Sun newspaper.

In a statement, Wednesday morning, Rooney wrote, “This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…”

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

“For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories,” she claimed. “There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.”

“To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had any stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!” Rooney declared. “The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house. It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account / individual it’s come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. Its… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah Vardy responded to the allegations in a statement of her own, where she denied leaking stories to the press and insinuated that her account had been hacked.

“As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped,” Vardy declared. “Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself. I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?”

“I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant,” she continued. “I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.”

Vardy then concluded her statement with a broken heart emoji.

According to the BBC, “The Sun newspaper said it did not want to comment on the claim, but they have removed one of the three stories Coleen flagged.”

The Mirror reported that Wayne Rooney had previously warned Jamie Vardy about his wife’s social media use.

