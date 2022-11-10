Washington Commanders Ridiculed for Trying to Distract from AG Investigation By Raising Crime in D.C.

The Washington Commanders were criticized on Twitter after the team released a statement about crime in Washington D.C. to pivot from the D.C. Attorney General’s investigation into their allegedly toxic workplace.

The investigation into the Commanders started with a 2020 report from the Washington Post that exploited a toxic work environment that included numerous sexual harassment claims under owner Dan Snyder‘s watch. The investigation turned to potential fiduciary violations.

Snyder’s Commanders released a statement after D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine tweeted that there would be a press conference on Thursday to “make a major announcement” about the organization.

Running back Brian Robinson was shot in August, and someone in the Commanders’ public relations department felt it necessary to bring up his unfortunate situation — in an effort to deflect from the issues surrounding the team.

The Commanders’ statement read:

Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight. Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to “make a major announcement” related to the organization tomorrow. The Commanders have fully cooperated with the A.G.’s investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the A.G. who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players.

Robinson’s agent, Ryan Williams, did not appreciate the Commanders invoking his client to deflect from the investigation.

Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.

Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them. https://t.co/cnD0DtUfqm — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) November 10, 2022

Other observers on social media did not react kindly to the Commanders’ statement either;

What an absolutely disgraceful response by the @Commanders organization. To bring the shooting of RB Brian Robinson in this to try and deflect attention from the issue is beyond cowardly. Shameful behavior. https://t.co/xZD9Lidcjk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2022

Bringing Brian Robinson into this is outright insane. Pathetic. https://t.co/g8akIGQ1Kn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 9, 2022

Somehow Dan Snyder finds a way to hit a new low. Never underestimate him https://t.co/baX7h7pQvI — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 9, 2022

I know the @Commanders didn’t 🤦🏾‍♂️ you shittin me https://t.co/nt5ee5Z2yK — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 10, 2022

just announce the sale already for the love of god https://t.co/oBeJA6NR1Y — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 10, 2022

I hope Jay-Z fires every single person who contributed to the writing of this statement. https://t.co/UIjrQKfdqj — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 10, 2022

Translation: there is going to be some more really bad news about our owner so let’s use our running back as a prop. 🙄 https://t.co/249Fiezlby — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) November 10, 2022

In typical Snyder fashion, let’s try to discredit and deflect https://t.co/U0oc2UJbpv — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) November 9, 2022

There is low. And then there is Washington Commanders low. This is a ridiculous statement that aims to exploit the pain of a member of their organization to distract from whatever is coming tomorrow. It's wrong. https://t.co/uKQsdsaALz — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) November 10, 2022

Dan Snyder is the worst part bajillion https://t.co/GJEC6lV659 — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 10, 2022

