WATCH: 94 MPH Headshot Leaves Mets Outfielder Bloodied in Frightening Scene

An injury-riddled month for the New York Mets continued Monday night, with outfielder Kevin Pillar the latest player to go down. Pillar left the game in the seventh inning with blood pouring down his face after being hit by a 94 mph fastball.

The pitch was delivered by Atlanta Braves righthander Jacob Webb, who clearly had no intent of hitting Pillar with the bases loaded and a 1-2 count during a tight game.

Thankfully, Pillar was able to walk off the field on his own, but both teams were visibly shaken after watching blood gush from his face. Mets TV announcers on SNY, Gary Cohen and especially Ron Darling, a former pitcher, also sounded disturbed by the scary sight. Pillar was taken to the hospital for a CT scan, but after the game, the 32-year-old veteran outfielder said he was “doing fine” via Twitter.

Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner 👍🏽👍🏽 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 18, 2021

The game was briefly paused while members of the grounds crew cleaned blood from the field. But ultimately, the Mets ended their three-game losing streak and topped the Braves 3-1.

Watch above via SNY

