An ugly scene broke out Thursday night at a professional baseball game between the Frontier League’s New Jersey Jackals and Sussex County Miners.

After allegedly having beer thrown on them by fans, players from both teams jumped into the stands, prompting an incident reminiscent of the infamous “Malice at the Palace” NBA brawl from 2004.

WE GOT PLAYERS BRAWLING IN THE STANDS AT A MINOR LEAGUE GAME pic.twitter.com/j0TtYGNvMm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 16, 2021

In the video captured by Barstool Sports’ T.J. Hitchings, if you look beyond the person wearing a Dražen Petrović shirt, players can be seen climbing into the stands multiple rows deep, where they went face to face with spectators.

Unlike the “Malice at the Palace,” play was able to resume between both teams, with the Miners outlasting the home Jackals at Yogi Berra Stadium, 15-14.

According to Hitchings, it was Dollar Beer Night at the independent league baseball game. Maybe this is an example of why sports stadiums and arenas should stick to selling $15 beers?

At the start of this season’s NBA Playoffs, belligerent fan behavior became an epidemic, with examples of spectators throwing popcorn, water bottles, and spitting at players. Former NFL tight end and current Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe even called for players to retaliate against poor fan behavior

“They need to let one of these players, whip one of these fan’s ass, and that will shut all of this down,” Sharpe suggested in May.

The players did just that Thursday night in New Jersey, but thankfully, the scene didn’t turn ugly enough for a fan to get their ass whipped.

