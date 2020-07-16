Watch Bubba Wallace Go OFF on NASCAR Driver Who Made Him Crash: ‘What a Joke He Is!’

Bubba Wallace ripped fellow NASCAR driver Michael McDowell minutes after McDowell forced Wallace’s car into a wall and ended his shot at qualifying for the annual All Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Video of the All-Star Open race showed McDowell’s car making contact with Wallace’s, sending him into the wall and disqualifying him from a spot in the All Star Race Wednesday night.

After the race, Fox Sports 1’s Regan Smith described the collision, and asked Wallace “What did it feel like in the car?”

“Just disrespect, when you get hooked right rear into the wall, I don’t even need to see a replay,” Wallace said.

He went on to say, of McDowell, “People say he’s one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can’t wait for the God-fearing text that he’s going to send me about preaching and praise and respect. What a joke he is.”

The crash also rendered Wallace ineligible to win a spot in the All Star Race by virtue of a fan poll, because “The fan vote driver’s car must be in a raceable condition for the All-Star event.”

Thursday’s All Star Race was marred by a flyover by an airplane towing a Confederate flag. It was Wallace who pressured NASCAR into banning the flag from its events, a move that has drawn attacks from President Donald Trump.

Watch the clip above via FS1.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]