WATCH: ESPN Analyst Shaka Hislop Collapses on Live TV at Soccer Match

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is recovering from a health scare after he collapsed during a live shot on Sunday.

Hislop — whose professional soccer career spanned 15 years — was on the pitch with co-host Dan Thomas ahead of AC Milan and Real Madrid’s friendly match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California. As the two were discussing the current storylines of the soccer world, Hislop suddenly appeared to lose his balance and rock back and forth. Then, he fell toward Thomas and even bumped his shoulder on the way down.

Thomas immediately knelt down to assist his colleague.

“Shak! Shak!” Thomas exclaimed. “We need some help. We need medical! Medical!”

Newcastle futbol great Shaka Hislop collapsed before the AC Milan vs. Real Madrid futbol match at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/wwXBgG3Pin — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 24, 2023

At halftime, Thomas updated viewers on the situation and said Hislop was “conscious and talking.”

“Halftime then here at the Rose Bowl. It’s AC Milan, two, Real Madrid, nil,” he said. “But that, of course, is very much secondary to what happened ahead of the game. Obviously, my mate Shaka’s not here, but as it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious. He’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.

“Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is Shak is conscious and we spoke to his family as well … But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK … Silly Shaka.”

Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop’s condition. Shaka is “conscious and talking” and has been tended to by medics 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

Although an official cause has not be determined, it hasn’t stopped the Internet from speculating. Some believe it was due to the Southern California heat, since Hislop and Thomas were wearing suits.

