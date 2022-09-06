Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino has struck out 60 times this season. But on Sunday, he uncorked one swing-and-a-miss for which he was surely grateful — and so was his teammate.

In the bottom of the 8th inning of Sunday’s contest with the Chicago White Sox, Celestino — standing in the on deck circle — took a practice swing right as his teammate, Twins catcher Gary Sanchez, was walking in front of him.

And it just missed.

Fox Sports North announcers Dick Bremer and Glen Perkins recoiled at the slow-motion footage when it was played during the broadcast.

“Yeeeeeeeeee!” Bremer said.

“Whoa!” Perkins said. He added, in the understatement of the century, “You probably don’t want to talk in front of a guy who’s swinging a bat.”

No, Glen, you do not.

Watch the scary moment above, via Fox Sports North.

