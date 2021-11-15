WATCH: NFL Superstar Plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with Kids to Decide Who Gets Pregame Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had just one football for five kids, but the NFL star gave the group of young fans a really cool and long-lasting memory.

Prior to Sunday’s game between Buffalo and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Diggs went through his on-field pregame routine and walked over to a group of traveling Bills fans. With five kids in Bills gear, Diggs was tasked with the difficult decision of who should get his pregame football.

Diggs could only think of one perfect way to resolve the dispute, by playing an epic and unforgettable game of rock, paper, scissors with the young fans. With Diggs picking scissors in the game’s final round, he tossed the ball to the kid who wisely chose rock.

This is pretty funny.

Stefon Diggs playing rock, paper, scissors with kids in #Bills gear to decide who keeps his pregame catch ball.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/XvDYYk5QNL — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 14, 2021

The All-Pro wide receiver added to the unforgettable meeting by having a monster game during the Bills dominant win over the Jets. In his second season with the Bills, Diggs has been a near perfect match for Buffalo, after admitting he became a “bad teammate” during the end of his tenure with Minnesota.

But Diggs has fit right in with Buffalo’s offense, giving quarterback Josh Allen a prolific pass catcher, and now joined the Bills’ affinity for rock, paper, scissors. Earlier this season, a few Bills players were seen playing the game on the sideline during their shutout victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com