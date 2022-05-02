In life, evolution is inevitable. Things you thought were cool aren’t anymore, and you don’t recognize a whole new crowd of celebrities. Case in point, NBA referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy, who had no idea who rapper Jack Harlow was during Sunday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Foster was mic’d up for the game and did not disappoint, giving us this hilarious soundbite in the first quarter of the contest when the Celtics showcased him during a commercial break.

“Who’s Jack Harlow?” Foster asked his colleague.

“I have no idea,” Malloy responded.

“He’s the guy over here, right here,” Foster said.

“Who is he?” Malloy asked Foster.

“I don’t know, go ask him,” Foster stated while smirking.

Thankfully ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones is more informed on popular trends, dropping some Harlow knowledge on the broadcast.

The funny ref moment made the rounds on social media, getting all the way to Harlow himself, retweeting the post on his Twitter.

Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia https://t.co/JeC3hx7KAr — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 1, 2022

That wasn’t the only funny moment of the afternoon regarding the musician as he started to mess with a camerawoman and her equipment midway through the game. The woman, identified as Tami Nguyen, took to Twitter to call out Harlow and his antics, asking for food in exchange for forgiveness.

Hi @jackharlow you owe me chicken fingers https://t.co/OZIe3mF61k — Tami Nguyen (@bostontamcam) May 1, 2022

The rapper saw Nguyen’s response and immediately got back to her, accepting her request.

I got you Tami https://t.co/vcJVz3S2Cc — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 1, 2022

