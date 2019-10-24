comScore

AG Barr Reportedly Begins a Criminal Investigation Into the Origins of the Russia Probe

By Joe DePaoloOct 24th, 2019, 9:18 pm

Attorney General William Barr has apparently begun treating a review of the Russia probe’s origins as a criminal investigation — sparking questions on whether President Donald Trump is using the Department of Justice to punish his enemies.

According to The New York Times, DOJ officials have shifted what was an administrative review of the Russia investigation to a criminal inquiry. That designation gives the prosecutor subpoena power, as well as the to file criminal charges.

The report was met with concern and criticism from a number of prominent observers:

