Attorney General William Barr has apparently begun treating a review of the Russia probe’s origins as a criminal investigation — sparking questions on whether President Donald Trump is using the Department of Justice to punish his enemies.

According to The New York Times, DOJ officials have shifted what was an administrative review of the Russia investigation to a criminal inquiry. That designation gives the prosecutor subpoena power, as well as the to file criminal charges.

The report was met with concern and criticism from a number of prominent observers:

Barr takes DOJ even deeper down a very ugly path. The Department must know every move here will be scrutinized for years. And we haven't seen anything yet that looks even close to a criminal predicate. https://t.co/bwYxRFG7TG — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 25, 2019

So he won’t even open an investigation of a blatantly criminal bribery & extortion scheme but is criminally investigating the people who uncovered Russia’s attack on our democracy. https://t.co/r0SLJCKCsZ — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) October 25, 2019

It was bad enough Trump and Barr were wasting resources on this. But now they are fully weaponizing DOJ for political purposes. Attorneys General *can* be impeached. https://t.co/Pm2sJaXjRw — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 25, 2019

Trump’s Justice Department is investigating whether the Obama Justice Department should have investigated Trump. This from the same people who said in court this week that Trump can’t be investigated by anyone even if he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue.https://t.co/yfEqwJQO8r — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 25, 2019

2/ There is good reason to be skeptical about this investigation, which was launched by Barr but is in the hands of veteran prosecutor John Durham. We have heard no public evidence that would support opening a criminal investigation. The scope of it could be very narrow. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 25, 2019

—

