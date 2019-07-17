CNN analyst and Playboy White House reporter Brian Karem shouted a question to President Donald Trump about Jeffrey Epstein that went unanswered.

My question: Have you ever been to a social function with Jeff Epstein and underage girls. He pointed at the sky, said it was going to rain and walked off. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/AcPd3RFREV — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 17, 2019

Trump was leaving the press scrum Wednesday evening when Karem shouted “have you ever been to a social function with Jeff Epstein and underaged girls?’ Trump had not answered many questions, citing the incoming rain and was pointing at the sky and leaving when Karem asked his question.

It was unclear if Trump heard Karem.

Earlier Wednesday, MSNBC’s Morning Joe aired footage of Trump and Epstein at a social function at Mar-A-Lago in 1992.

Trump has said that he was “not a fan” of Epstein’s and knew him because they both were figures in the Palm Beach social scene, but had a falling out roughly 15 years ago.

