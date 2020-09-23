President Donald Trump said “we’re going to have to have to see what happens” when asked Wednesday if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election in November.

Brian Karem asked, “Win, lose, or draw in this election, will you commit here today for transferral of power after the election? There’s been rioting in Louisville, there’s been rioting in many cities across the country. Your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure there’s a peaceful transferral of power after the election?”

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump responded.

“I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are disaster,” he continued.

Karem asked, “People are rioting. Do you commit to make sure that there’s a peaceful transferral of power?”

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? Democrats know it better than anybody else,” the president said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

