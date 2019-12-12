Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren argued during Thursday’s impeachment hearing that Republicans didn’t care about what Hunter Biden did in Ukraine until Joe Biden looked like he could beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

“There are issues for the election and their issues for this committee,” Lofgren said during a hearing on articles of impeachment Thursday. “The behavior of Vice President Biden’s son and frankly the behavior of President Trump’s two sons and daughter may be discussed in the election.”

“We know from the emails from the State Department to the Department of Defense that the Ukrainians knew that the aide was being withheld. That is documentary evidence. We also know that whatever was going on the people might not like with the vice president’s son and the vice president – that was known in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.”

“It wasn’t until Vice President Biden was beating President Trump in the polls that this issue was raised to try and force a foreign country to invent an investigation to be used politically,” Lofgren continued. “That is not seeing that the laws are faithfully executed. That is an abuse of presidential authority.”

Lofgren then yielded her time to Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida.

Watch above, via Fox News.

