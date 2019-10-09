Fox News’ National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported on Wednesday that sources told her President Donald Trump “went off script” during his call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and “essentially greenlighted” Turkey’s military operation in Northern Syria

Live from the Pentagon, Griffin declared, “I’m told by well-placed sources that the president ‘went off script’ from what his national security team gave him as talking points in his phone conversation with the Turkish president.”

“Shock continues to reverberate through the U.S. military that the White House essentially greenlighted this Turkish operation during that conversation. As one senior military source put it to me, ‘A lot of people will die. A complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria is now all but assured,'” she continued, adding, “Sources also tell Fox the Turkish operation is much broader than originally believed, far wider, far deeper than expected.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

