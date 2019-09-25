A longtime GOP insider is claiming that if a majority of Republican senators could cast their ballot in secret, they would vote President Donald Trump out of office.

Appearing on Andrea Mitchell Reports Wednesday, Mike Murphy — a former senior adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and John McCain — claimed that the politics of the Ukraine controversy scare the GOP. Murphy contended that an impeachment proceeding in which moderate senators would be forced to back the president would put a number of seats at risk.

“These Senate Republicans … are going to be pinned down to a yes-no answer,” Murphy said. “And if they provide cover to Donald Trump for this, a clear violation of his role as president, we’re going to lose [the Senate race in] Colorado with Cory Gardner. We’re going to lose Maine with Susan Collins. We’re going to lose Arizona with Martha McSally. And the Democrats will put the Senate very much in play.”

Sixty-seven votes in the senate would be required to convict the president, should the House impeach. One unnamed GOP Senator, according to Murphy, believes those votes are already there — if the ballots were not made public.

“One Republican senator told me if it was a secret vote, 30 Republican senators would vote to impeach Trump,” Murphy said.

