CNN’s Jake Tapper opened today’s The Lead by reviewing the dust-up over and fallout from Team Trump’s internal poll numbers.

To review: Trump initially denied the reporting on the internal polling showing him losing to Joe Biden in several key states. Then ABC News obtained that data. The Trump campaign confirmed it but said it was ancient and that more recent polling showed more positive trends. And the fallout ended with pollsters being fired.

Tapper reviewed Trump’s “cascade of lies” about the polls and said, “Tthe president’s definition of fake polls apparently means polls he does not like. Sources tell CNN the president’s been angry for days over the leaking of internal polling data.”

Trump had insisted “they were fake polls,” but Tapper again emphasized, “That is not true.”

And given how the pollsters being fired was apparently about “pacifying” the president, Tapper added, “This is a theme we’ve seen throughout the Trump presidency. Officials unsure of how to deal with a mercurial boss, untethered to facts.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

