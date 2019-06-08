Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro targeted Congress as part of her opening statement Saturday night on the government’s inaction on passing comprehensive immigration reform.

“The president is left to go it alone. Congress has failed every step of the way while attempting to give itself a raise,” Pirro said, opening her show by praising Donald Trump as “the first president in a generation willing to tackle America’s worsening intractable out of control problem,” referring to immigration.

“Congress would rather deny him a win on immigration and let the problem continue to proliferate, no matter the harm to the American people. Even his own party fails him yet again,” she said.

Pirro also listed and criticized a number of moderate Republican congressmen who voted for Democratic proposals for immigration reform.

“Congress ought to be fired for forcing this president to negotiate with a foreign power to solve a national immigration crisis our own government won’t solve,” Pirro argued.

“Fire the whole lot of them and bring in every family that’s been affected by illegal immigration,” Pirro said.

