Mary L. Trump has released to the Washington Post secret recordings of her conversations with her Aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump’s eldest sister, where she rips her younger brother for being a “liar” and confirms one of the claims made in Mary’s book.

In her tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump alleges that the president had someone take his SATs exam so he could get into the University of Pennsylvania. Many doubted whether this was true, but Mary came across this detail during a November 1. 2018 conversation with her eldest aunt.

“He went to Fordham for one year and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams,” said Barry during a secretly recorded conversation with her niece dated Nov. 1 2018.

“No way!” Mary said in response. “He had somebody take his entrance exams?”

“SATs or whatever…That’s what I believe. I even remember the name,” Barry said.

In secretly recorded audio released to @washingtonpost, Donald Trump’s sister says someone took his SATs for him. pic.twitter.com/xSHQOBNMd7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 23, 2020



“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry told her niece in another conversation. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

She adds, “His goddamned tweets and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

Donald Trump’s sister: “Donald‘s out for Donald. Period.” pic.twitter.com/n37l4poWSV — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 23, 2020



Barry, who served as a federal judge for over three decades, recalled for her niece a time when Trump tried to take credit for her success.

“He once tried to take credit for me,” Barry said, saying that her brother had said to her, “Where would you be without me?”

Barry responded, “You say that one more time and I will level you.” She recalls the “only favor” she ever asked for was when Trump called his longtime attorney, Roy Cohn, to recommend that she be appointed a federal judge position by President Ronald Reagan.

In another conversation, Barry critizes her brother for his past financial struggles:

“Donald is out for Donald, period,” Barry said. Mary questioned Barry about what Donald had accomplished on his own. “I don’t know,” Barry said. “Nothing,” Mary responded. “Well he has five bankruptcies,” Barry said. (Donald Trump’s companies filed for six corporate bankruptcies but he has never declared personal bankruptcy.) “Good point. He did accomplish those all by his self,” Mary said. “Yes, he did. Yes, he did. You can’t trust him,” Barry said.

Mary Trump provided the Washington Post other additional unreleased secret recordings and audio transcripts, from conversations she had with her aunt in 2018 and 2019.

