Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Called Trump to Ask Him to Call Off Planned ICE Raids

According to a new report, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump Friday and asked him to call off planned immigration raids–a request Trump appeared to grant Saturday.

CNN reported Saturday of the call’s existence. A source tells CNN that Trump and Pelosi spoke at 7:20 p.m. Friday for about 12 minutes, and the White House confirmed to CNN a call took place.

Trump said this afternoon that he is delaying planned ICE raids to try and work with congressional Democrats on a solution to the border crisis.

The raids were planned for Sunday in multiple cities. The president was tweeting in defense of the raids as recently as this morning.

Trump had already indicated he made the delay “at the request of Democrats.”

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Pelosi later responded and praised the decision to delay, saying “families belong together.”

Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 22, 2019

