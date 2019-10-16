President Donald Trump took to Twitter tonight to rail against Democratic leaders who walked out on his meeting after he engaged in what they described as a “meltdown.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer detailed that Trump went on a tear, insulted them, called Pelosi either “third rate” or “third grade,” and said they “might like” that there’s communists in ISIS.

The President took to Twitter tonight blasting all three, sharing pictures from the meeting, mockingly asking “Do you think they like me?”, and even I’m-rubber-you’re-glue-ing Pelosi’s charge he had a meltdown.

Do you think they like me? pic.twitter.com/TDmUnJ8HtF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room! pic.twitter.com/hmP4FNhemv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

UPDATE — 7:20 pm ET: Pelosi has now made one of Trump’s photos her Twitter banner.

