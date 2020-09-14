President Donald Trump raved about Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) to his face during a roundtable about the West Coast wildfires on Monday.

Newsom has praised Trump on numerous occasions during the coronavirus pandemic, and largely avoided criticizing him. Many presumed the governor was making nice in order to get his citizens what the needed from the federal government, such as ventilators and PPE.

As a Democrat in one of the bluest states, Newsom was a notable critic of the president prior to the coronavirus outbreak, often bashing Trump during his addresses and cable news appearances.

Now, as California needs more help from the federal government, the two were acting very cordially during the president’s briefing on the raging wildfires.

“I want do thank the governor for the job he’s done,” Trump said. “We have a great relationship. I know we come from different sides of the planet. We have a good relationship. A good man.”

“It’s great to have you back in the state, Mr. President,” Newsom said. “Thank you for being here in particular … Just an example of the partnership between the federal government and the state of California.”

