Trump Renews Attacks on Omar: ‘She’s Got a Way About Her’ That’s ‘Very, Very Bad For Our Country’

President Donald Trump took another swing at Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday night while making it clear he has no regrets about how he has assailed the congresswoman for her remarks about 9/11.

Trump was asked by Minnesota news network KSTP about his recent Twitter video juxtaposing Omar’s comments next to graphic video of the terror attacks. When asked if, in light of Omar’s claims the video has led to increased numbers of death threats, he had any “second thoughts” about the tweet, Trump answered: “No, not at all.”

“She’s been very disrespectful to this country. She’s been very disrespectful, frankly, to Israel. She is somebody that doesn’t really understand, I think, life, real life. What it’s all about,” Trump said. “It’s unfortunate. She’s got a way about her that’s very, very bad for our country.”

Trump topped off his answer by calling Omar “extremely unpatriotic” and “extremely disrespectful” to America.

Omar has been an object of conservative criticism for months over a myriad of controversial remarks.

The freshman Democrat is outspoken with her criticisms of Israel’s right-wing government, and she has drawn flak for suggesting that Republican support for the country is derived from the financial backing they receive from pro-Israel groups. As for the 9/11 controversy, critics have accused Omar of disrespecting the attack by speaking of it in a passing manner.

Watch above, via KSTP.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com