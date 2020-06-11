President Donald Trump he will restart his campaign rallies next week, which will be his first large-scale event since the coronavirus pandemic put the country under lockdown back in March.

The New York Times reports that the president will hold his rally on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Since that date happens to be Juneteenth, the anniversary of slavery’s end in the United States, it’s possible the timing was devised for Trump to address calls for racial justice after the death of George Floyd.

By contrast, the Times also noted that Trump decided to resume his campaign in a city that just came off the 99th anniversary of a deadly, racist riot. Back in 1921, a mob of white people gathered Tulsa’s Greenwood District — known at the time as “Black Wall Street” — and went on a rampage that killed dozens of African Americans and destroyed their homes and businesses. Since then, that event has been remembered as Tulsa Race Massacre.

A number of political observers accused the timing of being more than a coincidence.

So Pres. Trump has chosen for he’s first rally in months Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of horrific massacre of African Americans. He has also set date for June 19, Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the… https://t.co/7is4DBCInJ — Ndaba Mandela (@NdabaMandela) June 11, 2020

President Trump will hold his first rally since the lockdown in Tulsa, Oklahoma next Friday…also known as Juneteenth. This year also marks the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. — Mona Kosar Abdi (@MonaKAbdi) June 11, 2020

Two safe assumptions here:

1. Trump likely has no clue what the significance of Juneteenth and Tulsa are.

2. But Stephen Miller does. https://t.co/mxu7uwPECV — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 11, 2020

Trump will hold his first Covid-era political rally in Tulsa… On Juneteenth, the date commemorating the ending of slavery in the US… Yes, that Tulsa… This is Trump’s white nationalist trolling at its worst. https://t.co/SlB8jvbXQx pic.twitter.com/uMb1AWe7jX — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 11, 2020

The odds that everyone in the Trump administration is ignorant to how horrible it is to hold his first rally in TULSA on JUNETEENTH given the country’s current state of affairs are literally zero. — Tio Rico (@RichieCunning) June 11, 2020

This is not an accident. Trump is holding his first rally of the campaign on Juneteenth (when enslaved blacks were emancipated) in Tulsa almost a 100 years after the massacre of its black citizens. Forget dog whistle, this is an air raid siren https://t.co/fWz2RMU2oh — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) June 11, 2020

Not sure if I credit Trump with knowing about Juneteenth or the Tulsa Massacre, seeing as he’s dumb ol’ racist with no intellectual curiosity—but you just *know* that evil little homunculus Stephen Miller does. https://t.co/3ZFC5VEN2a — Patrick Seitz (@Seitz_Unseen) June 11, 2020

This has only just clicked with me. Trump’s first post-Covid rally will be on Juneteenth. In Tulsa. That’s not by accident. Why not just wear daddy’s old hood? — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) June 11, 2020

Trump holding first major rally during covid in Tulsa, site of horrible massacre of blacks in 1921, on Juneteenth, is equivalent to Reagan kicking off 1980 campaign in Neshoba County Mississippi where KKK murdered Goodman, Chaney & Schwerner & saying “I believe in states rights” — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 11, 2020

