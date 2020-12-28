The timing here is…not well done.

Amid overlapping economic and public health crises and nearly eight weeks after the election, Donald Trump tweeted out a hagiographic, campaign-style video cheerleading his presidency, which mimicked the old, “Beef… It’s what’s for dinner” marketing blitz.

The one-minute video released on Monday afternoon overlays patriotic displays and campaign trail images of Trump with American composer Aaron Copland’s famous Hoedown, which was used for years as the rousing, musical backdrop of commercials by the Beef Industry Council.

Trump’s closing tag line makes the connection between the two clear, as he literally hugs a flag and the screen reads: “Trump…He’s What’s for America.”

An example of one of the Beef Board’s ads, for comparison, is below.

Even in a short video with no spoken words, Trump also manages to push a misleading narrative. At one point, the video superimposes a picture of the Nobel Peace Prize medal atop of images of him celebrating normalization agreements between Israel and both Bahrain and the United Arab Emierates. Trump has, in fact, never won a Nobel Peace Prize.

And in a final, unfortunate coincidence for Trump, the former pitchman for the Beef Industry Council’s iconic ads, the inimitable Sam Elliott, came out solidly against Trump in the final days of the 2020 campaign, narrating a stirring, one-minute ad for Biden that ran during the World Series.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]