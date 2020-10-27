Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Philadelphia saw violence and looting on Monday night as rioters took to the streets to protest the deadly police shooting of an armed African American man.

The unrest was sparked after two cops shot Walter Wallace dead while responding to a recent domestic disturbance call. Reports have said that Wallace approached officers with a knife during the confrontation, and he ignored calls to drop it.

The Wallace shooting comes as the United States has seen months of civil unrest ever since the death of George Floyd. As anti-police brutality protesters gathered overnight, there were a multitude of violent incidents reported throughout the city.

Several media outlets have said that at least 30 officers were injured after being hit with projectiles thrown by the unruly crowds. CBS Philly reports that most of the officers are in stable condition, but one officer was hospitalized with a broken leg and other injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck.

Multiple businesses saw looting and property damage as the demonstrations continued to unfold, prompting numerous arrests and police investigations. The vandalism led to one incident where a police car was set on fire.

