Acting Capitol Police Chief Reveals Militia Groups Planned to ‘Blow Up the Capitol’ After Jan. 6 Attack: They Wanted to ‘Kill as Many Members as Possible’

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed Thursday that certain militia groups present during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack later discussed plans to “blow up” the building during the State of the Union.

“We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desire that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union,” Pittman said during her testimony to a House Appropriations subcommittee.

“Based on that information, we think it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced security posture until we address those issues going forward.”

Pittman stressed that news of potential future attacks have prompted the Capitol Police to maintain a increased presence near and around the building, adding that the security will decrease once the remaining threats pass.

Pittman also noted that existing intelligence has failed to highlight the fact that rioters who stormed the Capitol were not exclusively targeting politicians and officers, further stressing the need for heighten security in Washington D.C.

“They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process,” she told House subcommittee members at the Thursday hearing, who largely questioned the Capitol Police’s seeming failure to protect the representatives.

“Ss it relates to the fencing and problems with the pedestrian access, I will reach out to your office today and make sure that I lean forward by taking action working with the House Sergeant at Arms to ensure that pedestrian and staff that need to traverse the grounds are able to do so in a safe and efficient manner,” she added.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

