Facing heavy criticism and calls to resign over his handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s case as a Federal attorney in 2008, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta claimed that the disgraced financier would have gotten off with an even more lenient sentence if it weren’t for him.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Epstein shifted blame in the case to the Palm Beach state attorney’s office, and claimed that if it weren’t for the efforts of him and his colleagues in the Southern District of Florida federal attorneys’ office, Epstein wouldn’t have gone to prison for even a single day.

“Simply put, the Palm Beach state attorney’s office was ready to let Epstein walk free,” Acosta said. “Our prosecutors… presented an ultimatum: Plead guilty to more serious charges, charges that required jail time, registration and restitution, or we would roll the dice and bring a federal indictment. Without the work of our prosecutors Epstein would have gotten away with just that state charge.”

Acosta has come under intense criticism over the plea agreement he struck with Epstein in 2008 which resulted in just 13 months behind bars for soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. On Wednesday, he stood firm.

“Many question the terms of that ultimatum, what’s called the non-prosecution agreement,” Acosta said. “A good prosecutor will tell you these cases are complex.”

