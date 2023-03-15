Alyssa Farah Griffin Accuses DeSantis of Pandering to Tucker on Ukraine: You ‘Live in Fear’ of His Audience

Former Trump official turned View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is just trying to pander to Tucker Carlson’s audience with his new position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The View on Wednesday discussed DeSantis calling Russia’s invasion a “territorial dispute,” and saying that aiding Ukraine is not a key United States national interest. DeSantis’s stance drew criticism from fellow Republicans, and Griffin noted that DeSantis was in favor of arming Ukraine back when he was a congressman.

Asked what she thought prompted DeSantis to change his position, Griffin said “I think its the Tucker Carlson audience.”

“I would say, I don’t think leaders are ready to be president if they live in fear of Tucker Carlson and his audience,” Griffin continued. “If you’re trying to appease a television audience to get elected, it’s not going to work.”

The hosts also discussed conservatives who complain that the U.S. should prioritize domestic issues over aid to Ukraine.

“DeSantis tries to make this argument — which I’ve seen get steam on the right — which is China is the real adversary, we’re gonna get tied up trying to deal with Russia, not being able to deal with China,” Griffin said. “The biggest boon to China would be Russia taking over Ukraine and starting its takeover of Western Europe. We can walk and chew gum. We are the greatest world power. We can deal with our border crisis, we can take on China, and we can support Ukrainians fighting for their lives.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com