Axios’ Jonathan Swan believes the term “Never Trump” has lost much of its meaning thanks to President Donald Trump’s efforts to oust government workers who he considers disloyal.

Swan joined CNN’s New Day on Monday to break down his recent reporting on how Trump has hired Johnny McEntee, his former body man, to help him root out anyone in the anti-Trump “deep state.”

As Swan explained the creation of Trump’s blacklist for government officials, Alisyn Camerota asked him to elaborate whether Trump is targeting people who were working against his political agenda, or if they were “just people who don’t sufficiently praise the president and are questioning some of the things being done.”

“There’s no way to categorize all of them because they all fit different definitions of the term ‘Never Trump,'” Swan said. “The term has lost all meaning. It gets attributed to people that sometimes have a personal animus against [Trump]. Sometimes they genuinely do oppose the president. But the other striking thing about this: we’re three years into the presidency and many of these people are people that President Trump appointed himself.”

Swan concluded by saying it was “remarkable” to see Trump speak about the deep state in such broad terms when it apparently connects to people appointed by him and the administration.

“Jessie Liu’s not deep state,” Swan said. “She is is a political appointee put up by Steven Mnuchin.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]