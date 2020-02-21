Former body man to President Donald Trump, Johnny McEntee, is tapping White House liaisons from surrounding cabinet agencies to serve as hall monitors among staffers to seek out “anti-Trump” employees that serve as appointees to be fired most likely after the election in November.

The edict from McEntee was handed down during an introductory meeting Thursday, according to a report from Axios.

“Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the ‘bad people’ and Deep State,'” according to Axios, who spoke to three sources familiar with the meeting.

The 29-year-old loyalist Trump staffer was moved to take over the office that examines presidential personnel appointments last week – who was previously fired back in 2018 by former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

CNN confirmed the Axios report with its sources. Watch above.

